Elly’s Hot Dogs Pope”s grocery
DRINKS
- ICED LATTE
With rising temperatures comes the desire for the ideal mix of coffee and coolness. The iced latte offers a revitalizing variation on the classic favorite. This cool version of the traditional latte replaces steamed milk with its cold counterpart and is usually served over ice, making it a staple summer drink. Sweeteners are not included unless specified. Available 16oz and 24oz$4.99+
- ICED COFFE BLACK( cold brew)
gets a double shot of espresso with cold brew coffee .no sweeteners or cream.$4.85+
- ESPRESSO VANILLA ICED COFFEE COMES WITH ICE CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM
Our Vanilla Iced Coffee features a double shot of espresso, a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream, and milk, crowned with whipped cream. It's available16oz and 24oz$5.99+
- ESPRESSO CARAMEL ICED COFFEE COMES WITH ICE CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM
Our Iced Caramel Coffee includes a double shot of espresso, premium caramel flavoring, a scoop of premium ice cream, and is topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle. It's served in a 16oz and 24 oz size.$5.99+
- ESPRESSO MOCHA ICED COFFEE
Our Mocha Iced Coffee boasts a double shot of espresso, a scoop of premium chocolate ice cream, and milk, all topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate. It's available in 16oz and 24oz sizes.$5.99+
- ESPRESSO BLENDED COFEE VANILLA
Savor a lavish vanilla sauce enhanced with a bold double shot of espresso. Combine it with two ample scoops of smooth vanilla ice cream for a perfect blend. Top off this sumptuous treat with a generous swirl of whipped cream.$6.00+
- OUT OF STOCKBRIGADEIRO BLENDED DRINKS ( CHOCOLATE LOVERS)
The Brigadeiro Frappuccino is an exquisite concoction inspired by the luxurious Brazilian chocolate truffles called brigadeiros. These treats, soft and fudgy, are crafted from chilled condensed milk mixed with cocoa powder, shaped into little spheres, and adorned with toppings such as chocolate sprinkles. They are small indulgences that become irresistible once you begin to snack on them! Thus, we created a drinkable version of this delight.OUT OF STOCK$7.99+
- ESPRESSO CHOCOLATE BLENDED DRINK
Indulge in a luxurious chocolate sauce enriched with a robust double shot of espresso. Pair it with two generous scoops of velvety chocolate ice cream, all masterfully blended. Crown this decadent delight with a lavish dollop of whipped cream and a final flourish of chocolate drizzle for the ultimate treat.$6.50+
- COOKIES AND CREAM BLENDED DRINK
Imagine diving into a decadent blend of chocolate cream cookies, swimming in a rich double espresso, with a scoop of vanilla and a scoop of chocolate ice cream playing hide and seek under a fluffy cloud of whipped cream, all while being showered with a confetti of cookie crumbs. It's not just a treat; it's a dessert extravaganza!$7.15+
- NON COFFEE STRAWBERRY AND CREAM DRINK
Dive into our fantastic kid-friendly concoction, swirling with real strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and a strawberry drizzle, all crowned with a dollop of whipped cream. It's a genuine treat to relish!$5.99+
- sodas
sodas limited$1.25
- Milkshake
Our milkshake brings all the taste buds to the yard, crafted from scratch using only premium ice cream and rich, full-fat milk to create a smooth, creamy, and utterly delectable shake.$6.99+
- Caramel blended drink$5.99+
MADE TO ORDER HEALTHY ENERGY DRINKS
- BLUE COCONUT BLAST
We have partnered with a healthier alternative called Next Level. Our drinks are made to order, and a 16oz serving contains 80mg of caffeine from green coffee, vital amino acids, and B-vitamins. It is packed with ingredients designed to give you a kick start that will carry you through your day. You have the option to choose between sugar-free or blue spirulina formula.$5.99+
- blue lagoon
It's a version of the iconic drink made with a natural energy shot, some lemon juice, blue curaçao, and soda water.$5.99+
- Strawberry Limeade Energy Refresher
NEXT LEVEL ENERGY DRINK WITH LIME AND FROZEN STRABERRY. WILL HELP STAY REFRESHED AND ENERGIZED$4.99+
- Sunshine sunrise energy drink
Comes with pineapple juice next level energy and splash of soda water comes with with 80 mg caffeine for a medium or large with 160 mg of caffeine$4.99+
SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIES SERVED ALL DAY
- BUILD YOUR OWN
After a workout, it is important to quickly replenish your body's essentials. Our smoothies can help you achieve balanced recovery by focusing on hydration, protein, supplements, and cool-down. Smoothies are a great way to elevate your hydration game, and they are not just a snack, but also a reward that keeps you motivated to conquer your workouts. They are also a healthier alternative to constantly snacking, especially for kids. Despite being positioned as a treat, our smoothies are packed with health benefits.$5.50+
- PURE PROTEIN 24oz only
40 GRAMS OF PROTEIN & ESSENTIAL VITAMIS BLENDED WITH YOUR FLAVOR COMES ONLY 24 OZ$10.99
- MONSTER GAINER 24oz only
60 GRAMS OF PROTEIN BLENDED WITH YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR. ONLY COMES IN 24 OZ$10.99
- TROPICAL ACAI BERRY RECOVERY SMOOTHIE
Acai berries boast a rich content of antioxidants, healthy fats, and fiber. Their nutrient-dense profile renders them an outstanding supplement to a healthful diet. Known as a Brazilian "superfruit," acai berries originate from the Amazon region where they constitute a fundamental part of the local cuisine. We have taken this concept further by enriching them with coconut water and whey protein. COMES IN A 24OZ ONLY$10.99
- STRABERRY BANANA PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE 24OZ ONLY
This delightful smoothie is designed to boost your skin's health and overall wellness. Made with real strawberries, bananas, and pineapples, it's a nutritious choice for any time of day.$9.99
FOOD MENU
HOT DOGS STARTS SERVING AT 11:30AM
SIDES
- FRENCH FRIES EXTRA LARGE
Indulge in a serving of freshly cooked, perfectly seasoned French fries, made to order and ample enough to satisfy two people. Enjoy the golden, crispy exterior paired with a soft, fluffy interior, a testament to the art of frying perfection.$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKfreshly baked cinamon roll
We freshly bake cinnamon rolls every morning. They're delicious!OUT OF STOCK$5.99
- CORN NUGGETS
Sweet corn fritters, sprinkled with powdered sugar, are utterly delightful! They're the sort of indulgence that can make you swoon with pleasure. Available while supplies last. Very large portion made to order$5.99
- Brigadeiro (3)
These traditional Brazilian sweets are the perfect dessert for any occasion! Made with just four ingredients, these brigadeiros are rich, creamy, and delicious.$3.50
- NUGGETS
Get ready for a crunch that packs a punch! Our Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are not just crispy and scrumptious, they're also a protein powerhouse with 16g per serving. So, you can munch away and fuel up all at once. Dive into these golden nuggets of joy – your taste buds and muscles will thank you!$4.99+
BREAKFAST SERVED all day
- Steak with grilled onion and egg and cheese bagel
Savor a steak cooked just for you, paired with free-range eggs and cheese, all smothered in our signature sauce with caramelized onions, crowning a perfectly toasted bagel.$10.99
- egg and cheese bagel
Succulent free-range eggs draped in gooey cheese, nestled on top a buttery toasted bagel—breakfast bliss on a plate!$4.99
- hash browns comes with 2 patties
Golden hash brown patties, cooked to order.$1.99
- Breakfast combo
Choose between a egg and cheese bagel or a steak egg and cheese choose a drink and comes with 2 has brown patties$7.99+
VEGETARIAN OPTION MENU SERVED ALL DAY
Black Angus burgers 1/4 lb
- Quarter lb CHEESE BURGER
Savor a delicious quarter lb cheeseburger placed on a toasted potatoe bun, accompanied by crisp lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and pickles on the side, all complemented with our signature sauce.$9.99
- Quare lb Hamburger
Juicy all-beef patty grilled to perfection, nestled in a toasted brioche bun, and crowned with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and red onions, all brought together with our delectable, freshly-made signature sauce.$8.99
- bbq jalapeno cheese burger$9.99
- bbq jalapeno double cheese burger$11.99
- Quarter hamburger combo
New improved Black angus quarter lb burger Served on a fresh fluffy potatoes bread grilled to perfection. We never pre cook our food made to order . Cones with a reg order of fries .$13.99
- Quarter cheese burger combo
Our combo comes with a soda and a order of French fries$14.99
- BBQ qtr combo$14.99